Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $822,000 Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,557,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 118,404 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 719,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 154,934 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 193,093 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.39. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

