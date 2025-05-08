Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,266,000 after buying an additional 768,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,027,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,823,000 after buying an additional 609,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 944,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after buying an additional 314,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,752,000 after acquiring an additional 259,783 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,559.82. The trade was a 542.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

