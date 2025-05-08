Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 1,106 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.57. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

