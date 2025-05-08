Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 4,003 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.21% of Olympic Steel worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $56.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.80 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEUS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

