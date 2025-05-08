Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,291 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Wedbush lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

DOC stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.00%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

