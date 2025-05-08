Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 14,940 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 75.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $5,586,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INDB

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.