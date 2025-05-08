Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 17,550 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 10,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This trade represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

