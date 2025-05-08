Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 20,531 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,574 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $845,000.

Veracyte Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veracyte

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.