Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 971,355 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 971,355 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,742,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 362,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,912,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 77,879 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

