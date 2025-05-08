Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $638,000 Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Steers Price Performance
NYSE CNS opened at $77.59 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.39.
Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 81.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
Cohen & Steers Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
