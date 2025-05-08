Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $642,000 Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 126,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,407,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,296,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $885.24 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $29,061.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,140.16. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $129,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,101,943.10. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $777,555. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

