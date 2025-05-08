Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $748,000 Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

