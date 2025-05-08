Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $769,000 Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,636.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 404,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 397,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,279,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,873,000 after acquiring an additional 685,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $330,093.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,628.80. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,458.53. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The business had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

