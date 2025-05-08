Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,740,353.83. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 32,203 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $244,420.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398.37. This represents a 97.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.74 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

