Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 199,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 426,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

