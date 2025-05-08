Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

