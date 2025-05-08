Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

SGRY opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.09 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $161,726.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,849.36. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 26,520 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,903.70. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

