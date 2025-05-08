Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,966 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

