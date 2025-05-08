United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,399 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNG. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of UNG opened at $18.17 on Thursday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $438.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

