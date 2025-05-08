UWM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,702 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 2,755 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on UWMC. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM
UWM Price Performance
UWMC stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.74.
UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UWM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. UWM’s payout ratio is 500.00%.
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Read More
