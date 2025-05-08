Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Vera Therapeutics worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERA. Wedbush decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.