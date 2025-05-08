Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 826.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,217,381.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,662.66. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

