Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $500.19, but opened at $465.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $434.12, with a volume of 1,496,404 shares traded.

The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.04.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $30,805,286.70. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

