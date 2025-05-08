Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $39,163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 263,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 365,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

FUTU opened at $101.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $130.88.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

