Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Adeia by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Adeia by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 78,276 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adeia during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Adeia by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adeia stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

ADEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

