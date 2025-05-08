Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,869 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pitney Bowes worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hestia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 182.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 624,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 586,249 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBI. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 622,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,935. This represents a 66.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,941,529 shares of company stock valued at $19,517,109 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.