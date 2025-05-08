Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,955,000 after buying an additional 60,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,884,000 after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 563,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 48,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,495,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

