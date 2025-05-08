Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $5,586,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $60.78 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

