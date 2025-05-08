Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,183 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Western Union by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Western Union by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE:WU opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

