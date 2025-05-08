Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $62,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 484.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $7,922,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

HBI stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The company had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

