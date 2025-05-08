Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $97.56 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,816.16. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,080,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,932.49. The trade was a 10.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,464 shares of company stock worth $5,621,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

