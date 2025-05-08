Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

WHR opened at $76.58 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

