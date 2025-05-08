Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,233.59. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,816 shares of company stock worth $543,144. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

