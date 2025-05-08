Voya Investment Management LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,859.46. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,642. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

