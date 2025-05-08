Voya Investment Management LLC Has $769,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,287,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.50. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.