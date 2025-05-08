Voya Investment Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Burford Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BUR opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

