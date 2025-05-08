Voya Investment Management LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $563,048,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $216,943,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,133 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,814,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,977 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI opened at $99.77 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

