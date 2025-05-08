Voya Investment Management LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,145,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BHE opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.92. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at $17,398,347.60. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.