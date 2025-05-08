Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,124 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,642,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in California Water Service Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,607,000 after acquiring an additional 79,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

