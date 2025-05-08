Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,592. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $617.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $35.92.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $413.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.