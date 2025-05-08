Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neogen by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Patrick Moylan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Rocklin acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,072.13. This represents a 52.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $331,525 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

