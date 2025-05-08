Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,461 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,642,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DJT opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

