Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 4,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EVERTEC by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,341.40. This represents a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,791.45. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna raised EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

