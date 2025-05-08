Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,137,000 after purchasing an additional 676,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,443,000 after buying an additional 448,708 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,310,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 183,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

