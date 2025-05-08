Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 11,313,691 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,313,691 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,970 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

