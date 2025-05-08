Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,282 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

