Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of BWIN opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. The trade was a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $625,425.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,167.66. The trade was a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639 in the last ninety days. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

