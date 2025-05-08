Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,962,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,187,000 after purchasing an additional 213,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,747,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,070,000 after acquiring an additional 835,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 82,324 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,169,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,146,000 after purchasing an additional 203,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.16. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

