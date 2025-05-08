Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $958,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $232.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.38 and a 12 month high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

