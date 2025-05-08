Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

